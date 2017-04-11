Rankin County neighbors complain about speeding on Florence-Byram Road

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Rankin County deputies are on the lookout for people speeding on a residential road.

There have been several complaints of people driving above the speed limit on Florence Byram Road.

People who live in the Cleary Heights community say they have been fearful for their safety and also for their children.

“Ducks get killed all the time,” said Chris Anderson, a neighbor. “These people don’t care.”

The speed limit there is 30 miles per hour. Deputies will be patrolling the area regularly to try to keep people safe, but because the county doesn’t have radar, they are limited.

“People need to do their part,” Lt. Paul Mullins of the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department said. “When they get in a busy neighborhood, they need to slow down. if the speed limit is 35 but doesn’t mean you have to go 35 you need to have regard for human life and also with pets in anything else on the street.

According to the Rankin County Justice Court, speeding fines depend on how fast a person is going. To put it in perspective, going up to 9 miles over the speed limit will cost you around $140. Up to 19 miles over comes with a $172 fine. 29 miles over is $223, and 30 and over the limit comes with a ticket price-tag of$ 250 or more. Any speed in the triple digits could result automatic in jail time.