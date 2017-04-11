Ridgeland firefighters conduct routine hydrant maintenance

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Ridgeland Fire Department is conducting routine hydrant maintenance around the city.

The work began Tuesday and will last until the second week of May.

City officials say if your tap water in Ridgeland become discolored, there is no cause for conern.

They tell us taht the water is safe and will clear up after running for a few minutes.

Anyone with questions about the maintenance, call the Central Fire Station at 601-856-7004.

