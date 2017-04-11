Ridgeland firefighters conduct routine hydrant maintenance

By Published:

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Ridgeland Fire Department is  conducting routine hydrant maintenance around the city.

The work began Tuesday and will last until the second week of May.

City officials say if your tap water in Ridgeland become discolored, there is no cause for conern.

They tell us taht the water is safe and will clear up after running for a few minutes.

Anyone with questions about the maintenance, call the  Central Fire Station at 601-856-7004.

Get the latest Jackson, Mississippi weather:

Download the WJTV Weather App from the App Store

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s