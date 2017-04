JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson State Universty received a $25,000 donation Monday.

The money came from the Tiger Fund.

The Tiger Fund Chair, Robert Cook, said JSU has helped many people accomplish careers and they want to support the university.

“It is our responsibility to ensure those young men and women who are entrusting their future in this university continue to have that opportunity and continue to have the best possible experience and the best possible education,” Cook said.