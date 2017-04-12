Clinton Public School District names new superintendent

WJTV Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: Clinton Public School District

CLINTON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District has named its fifth superintendent.

Tim Martin will replace Phil Burchfield in the post.  Burchfield announced that he would retire this June.  In a written release from the district Dr. Martin said, “I’ve been a part of the tremendous successes in the Clinton Public School District as a principal and assistant superintendent under the leadership of two wonderful superintendents, Dr. (Tommie) Henderson and Dr. Burchfield.  Now I want to continue that success into the future.”

In addition to his educational duties Martin is also a deacon and Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church in Clinton.

 

 

