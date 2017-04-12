Cloned credit card used at Ridgeland stores

By Published:
Photo: Ridgeland Police

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Police in Ridgeland are looking for a person who used a cloned credit card at businesses in the Metro.

Officers said the person in the photo used the fraudulent card to make purchases that added up to hundreds of dollars in February.

Most of the purchases were made at businesses on East Countyline Road in Ridgeland.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Detective Don Martin at 601-856-2121.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s