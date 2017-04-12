Cloned credit card used at Ridgeland stores

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Police in Ridgeland are looking for a person who used a cloned credit card at businesses in the Metro.

Officers said the person in the photo used the fraudulent card to make purchases that added up to hundreds of dollars in February.

Most of the purchases were made at businesses on East Countyline Road in Ridgeland.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this individual is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Detective Don Martin at 601-856-2121.