Dan Akroyd’s Thin Blue Line Foundation funds new equipment for Pearl PD

By Published: Updated:
Photo: WJTV

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) — Hollywood actor Dan Akroyd’s foundation that helps law enforcement agenies is providing funding for new equipment for the Pearl Police Department.

The Thin Blue Line Foundation provided the funds for five SWAT helmets and five trauma plates for the Pearl Police Department’s SWAT team.

Officers displayed the items at the police department Wednesday afternoon.

Akroyd, the well-known actor has been a huge supporter of law enforement througout his career. He started the Thin Blue Line Foundation to help small police departments.

