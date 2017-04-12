Davis Magnet School honored with wellness celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi honored students from Davis Magnet School with a wellness celebration Wednesday.

Davis Magnet School had the highest participation of students on race day in the Get Ready to Run Kids’ One-Mile Fun Run.

The event was held in February at Renaissance at Colony Park.

Blue Cross & Blue Shield said Davis Magnet had 53 percent of their eligible students participate on race day.

To support ongoing efforts in enhancing the school’s P.E. program, school officials will receive $2,000.