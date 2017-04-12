Gas line hit at Jackson airport overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A gas leak overnight at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport caused traffic to have to be redirected in that area.

Officials said airport crews were placing signs in the ground when a natural gas line was accidentally hit.

Although airport operations were not affected, travelers were asked to leave earlier for departing flights because traffic had to be redirected.

Traffic flow was directed onto Rental Car Road, up Hangar Drive, to Cross Street, and then back to International Drive.

No other details about the gas leak were released.