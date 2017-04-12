Inmate accused of stabbing 3 workers at Mississippi prison

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) – Authorities say three employees at the East Mississippi Correctional Facility near Meridian have been stabbed by an inmate.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says a prisoner being moved from one area to another used a homemade shank to stab the workers Tuesday afternoon.

The Meridian Star reports that one employee was treated at the facility; and two others were taken to a hospital with serious – but not-life threatening – injuries.

Calhoun said an investigator has been assigned to the case and a decision on any charges would come later.