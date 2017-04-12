JFD working house fire on Detroit Street in Jackson

UPDATE: 04/12/2017 7:10am WJTV’s Natay Holmes is on the scene and reports that firefighters are still working to put out the fire.

Fire dept working to put out house fire on Detroit St, in Jackson. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/7BrmoLNbtE — Natay Holmes (@NatayHolmes) April 12, 2017

Original Story:

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Firefighters are working to put out a fire on the 700 block of Detroit Street near the intersection of Brown Street in Jackson this morning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 6:49am and confirmed a working fire. Jackson Fire Department Office of Fire Investigations Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says firefighters reported that all was clear on the preliminary search and are working to extinguish the fire.

Information regarding possible injuries or property damage is not available at this time.

