Lowndes County deputy recovering after being shot two weeks ago

LOWNDES COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – A Lowndes county deputy and narcotics agent is recovering after being shot by the suspect in a police chase last month.

Narcotics agent Kevin Forrester says he is happy to be alive after the chase that ended in gunfire. The incident took place on March 27, 2017 when suspect Pryor Spencer Bailey, IV allegedly drove away from police after a traffic stop in Webster County. The chase ended in Lowndes after spike strips had successfully been deployed there. Police say it was then that Bailey started shooting. Deputy Forrester was shot twice in the leg. Police returned fire, killing Bailey.

Forresters says this was the first time he had been shot in his 23-year career. “When it happened,” he says, “my mind is like, ‘Have I been shot?’ because it was a pain that I had never felt before.” He says, however, that he is not thinking of switching careers any time soon. “My compassion for people is still there. My compassion for my job is still there and as long as I’m living and breathing and God allows then I’ll be right here.

Forrester is not certain when he will be back on the job but had his operation follow-up and started physical therapy this week.