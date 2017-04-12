Madison County neighborhood complains about speeders

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A Madison County neighborhood is complaining about speeders.

“I’d say I’ve seen some of them go maybe 50 maybe even higher,” said Terry Bauman, who lives on Pine Ridge Drive.

Baumann has lived there for more than six years and says speeds like that are common on his street.

“I can hear them coming up this way, and I hear them get to Post Oak, and they really nail it,” he said.

Charlotte Slater has lived near Pine Ridge Drive since 1998 and has also seen her fair share of speeders

“There’s quite a few kids and were talking little ones and on up, and it’s scary,” she said.

Baumann believes speed bumps is the answer to this problem.

WJTV reached out to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department to see if they have received any complaints. They said they are looking into it.