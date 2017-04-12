Man found guilty of 2014 shooting convicted as habitual offender

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man accused in a brutal shooting spree that happened in 2014 has been convicted a habitual offender.

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith on Wednesday said Roger Lee Jackson was found guilty of aggravated assault and federal firearm gun charge.

The shooting happened November 11, 2014.

Jackson had previously been convicted of manslaughter and a federal gun charge.

“Our habitual offender statute in Mississippi is tantamount to a three strikes you are out law. It is designed to keep the most violent and repeat offenders off the streets of our city, for life.” District Attorney Smith said, “The sentence carries a mandatory life sentence with no parole or early release.”

He will be sentenced on April 20.