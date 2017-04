Parchman, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a Parchman inmate.

20-year-old Marel Gartney died this morning at the prison hospital.

Gartney was serving 10 years behind bars for shooting into a dwelling and shooting at a motor vehicle.

He was convicted in September 2013.

The cause of his death is pending an autopsy.