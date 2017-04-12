MDOT sends letter to Gov. Bryant about budget

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation is one of the agencies that doesn’t have a budget approved for the upcoming fiscal year.

MDOT Executive Director Melinda McGrath sent a letter to Gov. Phil Bryant Bryant last week addressing the issue.

McGrath said that MDOT has about 2,100 active contracts that are valued at more than $3 billion. She said for all of their contracts, they have a “funds available” clause. For them to meet the contract requirements for notice, they need a minimum of 45 days to do so.

She said in order to prevent more costs to taxpayers, McGrath wants the governor to pass the fiscal year 2018 appropriation for MDOT within a reasonable timeframe that will prevent the department from having to issue notices on or before May 15.

Clay Chandler, the Director of Communications for Bryant’s office released this statement below:

Gov. Bryant signed MDOT’s appropriation for the current fiscal year after May 15, 2016, which fell outside the 45-day window the agency’s executive director mentioned in her letter. Because the agency has managed to function without issue since then, Gov. Bryant is not convinced the deadline is as urgent as MDOT would have people believe.

Read MDOT’s full letter here.