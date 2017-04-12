Medical marijuana, guns seized during Adams County bust

Medical marijuana, guns seized in Adams County bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Wilmer Rogers (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Department) David Anderson (Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Department) Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Department Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Department Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Department Photo: Adams County Sheriff's Department

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –Medical grade marijuana, guns, and other items were confiscated during a special operation in Adams County.

The sheriff’s department said Wilmer “Dub” Rogers and David Anderson.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group executed three different search warrants Wednesday that resulted in the seizure of 22 pounds of medical grade marijuana that was street valued at $256,425. They also confiscated 31 weapons, two vehicles, and $7,382.

Agents first went to a location on Stirling home and recovered about 21 pounds of medical grade marijuana that were brought to Mississippi from California. We’re told that Rogers was at the home and said he owned the marijuana, 22 weapons and the $3,550 that were found. Agents also seized a laptop computer, two cell phones, packaging material, and digital scales.

Agents then went to his businesses on Ridgway Road and took another ½ pound of medical-grade marijuana that was hidden.

Rogers allowed agents to search another four locations that belonged to him. Agents seized additional property, a hard drive, and a truck that belonged to Rogers from Smoot’s Bar, located on N. Broadway Street.

The last search warrant was executed at an apartment on Main Street. Anderson was inside with about ½ pound of medical-grade marijuana, paraphernalia, a hand gun and $3,832.

The investigation has shown that for the last couple years medical grade marijuana has been brought into Adams County from a medical marijuana grower in California about every three to four months.

The marijuana would then be distributed to a few close associates of Rogers, like Anderson, and then it would make its way to the street level sales where it could sell for as much as $30 a gram.

The profit margin in this type of marijuana is very high. This type of marijuana is sold on the street for $1,000 a pound in California but in Adams County, it can be sold for $3,000 wholesale or if you sell it for $20 a gram it would bring $8,960, officials said.