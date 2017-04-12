Neighborhood newspaper thief caught on camera

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Something’s been going missing in the Belhaven neighborhood.

While the Eichelbergers are getting in their last minutes of sleep in the morning, a man tiptoes onto their Gillespie Street porch, reaches for their daily paper, and quietly walks away.

“It’s sort of like just a teenager pulling a prank. You just kind of want it to stop. It’s not exactly high ranking crime,” Matt Eichelberger said.

Eichelberger said it’s happened three times in the past few days. Between 5:45 and 6:00 a.m., he comes empty-handed and leaves with a paper.

It started happening a couple of months ago, and Eichelberger says it’s mostly just annoying.

He says the very first time he caught the newspaper pilferer mid-act, he ran him away, with his shotgun in hand, “I know that there are certain people around here that would probably shoot him dead if they caught him. That’s a concern. I don’t want to see anybody seriously hurt over a newspaper. But, some people are a little more protective of their homes.”

Eichelberger said he’s gone to authorities in the past, “and they said that they knew who he was and that they had an idea as to what he was doing. [They said] that he was going to another part of town and selling the paper.”

Some neighbors tell Eichelberger to solve the disappearing paper problem by simply switching to digital. But, he’s still a member of the old school.

“Well, because I like having a physical paper,” he said.