New Mississippi law will restrict use of campaign money

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi politicians will face new limits on how they can spend campaign cash.

Gov. Phil Bryant signed Senate Bill 2689 on Tuesday, and it becomes law Jan. 1.

The new law will ban lawmakers and other elected officials from spending money for non-campaign purposes such as a mortgage payment, funerals, clothing, automobiles, tuition or undocumented loans.

The proposal came after The Associated Press and The Clarion-Ledger questioned campaign spending in 2016 reports.

Some officials took leftover money from accounts when they retired, or spent it on things like cars, clothing and personal travel. All that is legal, as long as officials pay income taxes on money taken for personal use.

Mississippi is one of only five states that still allow elected officials to pocket campaign money for personal use.