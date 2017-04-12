Join the fun on April 22nd as Over the Edge with Friends of Children’s Hospital takes over downtown Jackson! The goal of Over the Edge with Friends is to raise $150,000 to support the sick and injured children of Blair E Batson Children’s Hospital, and you can help us achieve that goal by rappelling down the 14-story Trustmark Corporate Office building!

As a participant or “Edger,” all you have to do is raise a minimum of $1,000 by April 1st to enjoy the thrill of rappelling for a great cause! Share with your workplace, family and friends that you are going Over the Edge with Friends and ask them to donate to your fundraising page on the Over the Edge with Friends website.

Special prizes will go to the top fundraisers. Edgers who raise $1,500 or more will receive two passes to the Drop Party on Friday, April 21, and edgers who raise $2,000 will be eligible to use a GoPro during their rappel.

Are you up for it? Only 76 spots are available for this fundraising event of a lifetime. Sign up today!

