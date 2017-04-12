Ridgeland police seek identity man wanted in stolen credit card investigation

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — Ridgeland Police needs your help identifying a person wanted in connection with a stolen credit card investigation.

Police said in early December 2016, the person in teh photo used a stolen credit card to buy tools and at a Ridgeland business, police said.

Anyone has any information as to his identity please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information you provide leads to the identification and / or arrest you will be eligible for a reward.