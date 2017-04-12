Several arrested in Vicksburg in ‘Operation Cezar’

Operation Cezar
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police and other agencies worked together to arrest several people on felony charges.
About a dozen people were arrested in Operation Cezar. The charges range from sell of controlled substance, aggravated assault, and possession of controlled substance.
Below is a list of the suspects arrested along with their charges:
- 26-year-old Brandon Jackson, Possession of Weapon By Felon (MDOC)
- 30-year-old Cory Johnson, sale of Cocaine (3 Counts)
- 39-year-old Tyrone James, Sale of Cocaine (2 Counts)
- 54-year-old Jimmy Gray, Sale of Cocaine
- 62-year-old Larry Sykes, Sale of Cocaine (4 Counts)
- 32-year-old Amanda Harris, possession of Methamphetamine
- 42-year-old Lawrence Ward, Sell of Cocaine
- 40-year-old Lorant Wells, sale of Marijuana
- 33-year-old Sidney Brewer, possession of Methamphetamine
- 26-year-old Fredrick Allen, Sell of Marijuana
- 45-year-old Bobby Taylor, Sell of Hydrocodone
The Vicksburg Police Department conducted the joint operation early Wednesday morning with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Department of Corrections, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. Authorities said more arrests are possible.