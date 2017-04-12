Several arrested in Vicksburg in ‘Operation Cezar’

Operation Cezar View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Bobby Taylor (Photo: Vicksburg PD) Fredrick Allen (Photo: Vicksburg PD) Sidney Brewer (Photo: Vicksburg PD) Lorant Wells (Photo: Vicksburg PD) Lawrence Ward (Photo: Vicksburg PD) Amanda Harris (Photo: Vicksburg PD) Larry Sykes (Photo: Vicksburg PD) Jimmy Gray (Photo: Vicksburg PD) Tyrone James (Photo: Vicksburg PD) Cory Johnson (Photo: Vicksburg PD) Brandon Jones (Photo: Vicksburg PD)

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police and other agencies worked together to arrest several people on felony charges.

About a dozen people were arrested in Operation Cezar. The charges range from sell of controlled substance, aggravated assault, and possession of controlled substance.

Below is a list of the suspects arrested along with their charges:

26-year-old Brandon Jackson, Possession of Weapon By Felon (MDOC)

30-year-old Cory Johnson, sale of Cocaine (3 Counts)

39-year-old Tyrone James, Sale of Cocaine (2 Counts)

54-year-old Jimmy Gray, Sale of Cocaine

62-year-old Larry Sykes, Sale of Cocaine (4 Counts)

32-year-old Amanda Harris, possession of Methamphetamine

42-year-old Lawrence Ward, Sell of Cocaine

40-year-old Lorant Wells, sale of Marijuana

33-year-old Sidney Brewer, possession of Methamphetamine

26-year-old Fredrick Allen, Sell of Marijuana

45-year-old Bobby Taylor, Sell of Hydrocodone

The Vicksburg Police Department conducted the joint operation early Wednesday morning with the assistance of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Mississippi Department of Corrections, and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. Authorities said more arrests are possible.