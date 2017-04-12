Shanks, other contraband found during shakedown at Leakesville prison

MDOC Leakesville shakedown View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: MDOC Photo: MDOC Photo: MDOC Photo: MDOC

LEAKESVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Contraband was confiscated during another Mississippi Department of Corrections shakedown in Leakesville.

MDOC officers went to the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Leakesville to search the3,000-inmate plus prison under Operation Zero Tolerance.

Last week’s shakedown occurred in Area II, where fewer than a dozen inmates out of 1,836 said they were on a hunger strike.

The shakedown on Tuesday happened in Areas I and III. MDOC officers found 17 shanks, 11 cell phones, 18 cell phone chargers, five green dot numbers, five tattoo ink bottles, footwear, small amounts of tobacco and spice, and an assortment of pills.

“It is good to see that the amount of contraband we found today is far less than what we have been finding,” Corrections Commissioner Pelicia Hall said, “especially considering that we have seen drones lately and have had reports of drones flying around SMCI. Like other prisons around the country, we suspect the use of drones to introduce contraband into our facilities.”

This is the ninth statewide in about six weeks.

The other locations searched so far are the Hinds County Restitution Center, Carroll-Montgomery County Regional Correctional Facility, Wilkinson County Correctional Facility, East Mississippi Correctional Facility, Marshall County Correctional Facility, Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility, and Holmes-Humphreys County Regional Correctional Facility.