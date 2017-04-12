TRAFFIC: Daniel Lake and Terry Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays are being reported on Daniel Lake and Terry Road in Jackson this morning after a crash was reported in the area.

Emergency responders are on the scene. It appears that several cars are involved. Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

The extent of possible injuries and property damage is not known at this time.

Crash Daniel Lake and Terry Road 04122017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.