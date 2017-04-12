TRAFFIC: Daniel Lake and Terry Road in Jackson

Photo Credit: Andrew Quinn, WJTV

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays are being reported on Daniel Lake and Terry Road in Jackson this morning after a crash was reported in the area.

Emergency responders are on the scene.  It appears that several cars are involved.  Drivers are advised to use extra caution in the area.

The extent of possible injuries and property damage is not known at this time.

Crash Daniel Lake and Terry Road 04122017

 

