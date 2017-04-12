TRAFFIC: Signal outage on Lakeland Drive in Rankin County

WJTV

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) says a signal outage on Lakeland Drive at Airport Road and MS 475 in Rankin County is causing delays in all directions this morning.

Entergy is reporting about 120 power outages in the area.

Drivers are advised to allow extra time for travel and to use extra caution in the vicinity of Lakeland Drive this morning.

There is no official word yet as to what caused the signal outage.

This is a developing story,  WJTV will provide more information as soon as it is available.

 

 

