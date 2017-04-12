Traffic signals to be turned on at I-55 Frontage Roads

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson  will turn on the traffic signals on both I-55 Frontage Roads  at Eastover Dr and on Eastover Dr at District Boulevard  Thursday.

The signals will be turned off at 11 a.m.

The signals were installed to manage additional traffic projected to be generated by the new District at Eastover development.

The Frontage Road signals have been in flash mode, which gives Frontage Rd motorists the right-of-way at the intersections.

Drivers on the I-55 Frontage Roads and Eastover Drive should drive with caution through these intersections to adjust to the changes and be prepared to stop for red lights in all directions.

 

