Trailer, lawn mower stolen in Madison; 1 arrested

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is arrested in a Madison theft case.

Police charged 59-year-old Claude Brewer with one count of grand larceny.

Police said on Monday around 9 a.m., a resident at the Highwoods Subdivision reported that their lawn mower and trailer were stolen from their home.

The crime occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. that same day.The items stolen were worth a bout $2,000.

An eyewitness identified Brewer as the suspect. Officers obtained an arrest warrant for Brewer and he was arrested around 4:35 p.m. The Covington County Sheriff’s Office and Collins Police assisted with the arrest and took Brewer into custody.

The stolen items were recovered.

Judge Dale Danks set. Brewer’s bond at $150,000.