Vicksburg students get free haircuts from local barbers

Photo: WJTV

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Some Vicksburg students are getting free haircuts thanks to some local barbers.

This is the second time for the Cool Clips for the Summer event.

We’re told that about 70 students at Vicksburg Intermediat School participated last year. About the same amount was expected Wednesday.

Five barbers provided the free services.

