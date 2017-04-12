Vicksburg students get free haircuts from local barbers

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Some Vicksburg students are getting free haircuts thanks to some local barbers.

This is the second time for the Cool Clips for the Summer event.

We’re told that about 70 students at Vicksburg Intermediat School participated last year. About the same amount was expected Wednesday.

Five barbers provided the free services.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.