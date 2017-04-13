21-year-old reported missing in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help finding a missing person.

Officers tell WJTV that 21-year-old Jasmine Houston went missing on April 12. They said she was last seen around 5 p.m. near Wood Street.

Jasmine is considered a vulnerable adult and her family said she is in need of her medication.

Anyone with information that could help officers find her, call police.

Jasmine Houston-21, missing since 4/12 at 5PM in the area of Wood St. Houston is considered a vulnerable adult in need of medication. pic.twitter.com/sN1bvrZ8OJ — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 13, 2017

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.