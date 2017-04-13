21-year-old reported missing in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police need your help finding a missing person.
Officers tell WJTV that 21-year-old Jasmine Houston went missing on April 12. They said she was last seen around 5 p.m. near Wood Street.
Jasmine is considered a vulnerable adult and her family said she is in need of her medication.
Anyone with information that could help officers find her, call police.
