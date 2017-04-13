4 people armed with guns rob Natchez convenience store

Natchez convenience store robbery
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) — Natchez Police are investigating a convenience store armed robbery.
Police said four people armed with guns went the Circle A on Old Washington Road on Tuesday.
Officers released surveillance of some of the people they are looking for.
Anyone who can recognize the robbers in the photos, contact police.