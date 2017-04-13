Arrest made in Jackson’s 18th homicide of 2017

JACKSON, Mississippi (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Department (JPD) has arrested a 25-year-old in connection with the city’s 18th homicide of 2017.

DMarco Q. Jones is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old Kimondra Mason on Wednesday night, April 12, 2017.

DMarco Q. Jones-25, arrested and charged with murder stemming from last night's fatal shooting of Kimondra Mason. Picture available later. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 13, 2017

The shooting happened on Mahattan Road in North Jackson when an argument is believed to have broken out between four people inside a vehicle identified as a green Honda. JPD Commander Tyree Jones says during the fight the suspect allegedly shot Mason, who was later taken out of the vehicle after being pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect allegedly ran away but was caught by police. Others inside the car at the time were questioned by police. It is not known at this time what the subject of the argument was.

Police are expected to release more information later today.

