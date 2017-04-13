City leaders interested in bringing NBA D-league team to Jackson

Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson is interested in bringing a NBA D-league team to the Capital City.

City officials announced Thursday that they’ve drafted an official letter of intent to bring the affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans to Jackson.

The letter will be delivered to league officials on Monday.

City leaders are working with the Jackson Convention and Visitors Bureau, Downtown Jackson Partners, the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership, the Mississippi Coliseum, and several coaches about bringing the team here.

The City and its partners must now present a proposal to the Pelicans franchise that will be due by June 5.

If accepted by the franchise, the D-league team would begin to play in the 2018-2019 seasons.

Stakeholders are scheduled to meet up until the June deadline.

