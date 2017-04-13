Deputy assaulted while responding to domestic violence call; 1 arrested

By Published:
Christopher Gladney (Photo: Copiah County Sheriff's Dept.)

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A deputy is assaulted while responding to a domestic call in Copiah County, officials said.

Sheriff Harold Jones said they received a call around 10 p.m. Wednesday about a domestic situation at a home on Raymond Road.

The deputy found 33-year-old Christopher Gladney at the scene. Authorities said he allegedly assaulted his live-in girlfriend. The deputy found her severely injured.

When the deputy arrived, Sheriff Jones said Gladney then started assaulting the deputy.

The victim was taken to the hospital. They deputy’s arm had to be placed in a sling.

Sheriff Jones said Gladney had a history of violence.

He will be charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s