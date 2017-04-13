Deputy assaulted while responding to domestic violence call; 1 arrested

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — A deputy is assaulted while responding to a domestic call in Copiah County, officials said.

Sheriff Harold Jones said they received a call around 10 p.m. Wednesday about a domestic situation at a home on Raymond Road.

The deputy found 33-year-old Christopher Gladney at the scene. Authorities said he allegedly assaulted his live-in girlfriend. The deputy found her severely injured.

When the deputy arrived, Sheriff Jones said Gladney then started assaulting the deputy.

The victim was taken to the hospital. They deputy’s arm had to be placed in a sling.

Sheriff Jones said Gladney had a history of violence.

He will be charged with domestic violence, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.