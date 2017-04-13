Guilty plea in restaurant beating brings no more jail time

WEST POINT, Miss. (AP) – A northeast Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, saying he beat a man in a restaurant parking lot in 2014, but he won’t serve any more jail time.

The beating of Ralph Weems IV at a Huddle House in West Point attracted attention over claims that black people attacked Weems because he is white. Weems was in a coma for a time after the beating.

District Attorney Scott Colom tells WCBI-TV (http://bit.ly/2orc5jy) that Courtez McMillian of Okolona pleaded guilty Monday.

McMillian was sentenced to seven years in prison, but most of that sentence was suspended and McMillian was released after getting credit for 20 months he has been jailed.

Two other defendants are scheduled for trial in October.

WCBI-TV reports McMillian’s plea agreement requires him to testify against them.

