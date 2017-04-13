Historic Claiborne County home vandalized

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Department of Archives and History says a historic Claiborne County home was vandalized.

MDAH has decided to temporarily close the Shaifer House to the public to as they focus on repairs.

“The repair of the Shaifer House is a top priority,” said MDAH director Katie Blount. “We are consulting with state legislators, local governments, the Port Gibson Heritage Trust, other state agencies, and the National Park Service to ensure the house is preserved for future generations.”

According to MDAH, thieves stole four wooden support beams and damaged interior floors and walls.

The theft was discovered on April 1, and the actions most likely occurred earlier that week, they said.

The Shaifer House was built 1826. The house was the site of the opening shots of the Battle of Port Gibson which was fought on May 1, 1863.