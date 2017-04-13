JPS kicks off summer reading program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Public School is kicking off its summer reading program.

Thursday, JPS and its school partners held a celebration at Blackburn Middle for the Read On Jackson initiative.The program encourages and supports JPS students and their families with their summer reading assignments.

WJTV’s Morning Anchor Brittany Noble-Jones got the chance speaks to the students about the importance of reading and learning.

JPS requires all students to read three books over the summer, one assigned title and two of their choosing, and to complete a short writing assignment.

Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber also spoke to the students. JSU”s Drumline of The Sonic Boom peformed during the celebration.

@ the @JPSDistrict summer reading kickoff where students are encouraged to read at least 3 books this summer! #Jackson #Mississippi pic.twitter.com/ohUMwiZp71 — Brittany Noble Jones (@BrittanyWJTV) April 13, 2017

I'm so honored to serve as the @JPSDistrict "Read on Ambassador" this summer. #readonJackson pic.twitter.com/msRcD9sgNB — Brittany Noble Jones (@BrittanyWJTV) April 13, 2017