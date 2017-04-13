Last of the notorious ‘Cocaine Cowboys’ arrested in Florida

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents attend a briefing in Jacksonville, Fla., on July 7, 2015. While the eastern Pacific Ocean remains the most popular route for cocaine smuggling, the Caribbean is again becoming a popular option decades after U.S. authorities all but shut down cocaine smuggling into South Florida in the notorious era of the cocaine cowboys that started in the 1970s. (AP Photo/Joshua Replogle)

MIAMI (AP) – The last of South Florida’s “Cocaine Cowboys” has been arrested after 26 years on the lam.

The Miami Herald (http://hrld.us/2o8MtXS ) reports 55-year-old Gustavo “Taby” Falcon was booked into the Orange County Jail Wednesday evening and is charged with smuggling tons of cocaine into the United States in the 1980s along with his notorious brother, Augusto “Willie” Falcon.

The organization was linked to dozens of murders and shootings.

U.S. Marshals Service spokesman Barry Golden says deputy marshals nabbed Falcon and his wife, Amelia, at an intersection near Orlando after the two took a 40-mile bike ride.

Golden says Falcon obtained fake driver’s licenses for his family and apparently had been living in the Orlando area since 1999. He says marshals thought he was hiding in Mexico or Colombia.

Jail records don’t list an attorney.

___

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s