Man charged in deadly Copiah County hit-and-run investigation

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Copiah County authorities have charged a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run that happened last month.

Copiah County Sheriff Harold Jones said Duwante Leon Wade turned himself in Wednesday night.

Pedestrian, Timothy Herron was hit by a vehicle between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. He was found in a ditch, about half of a mile from his home.The coroner said people inside nearby heard a noise around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. They came outside and didn’t see anything.

Herron wasn’t found until the next morning.

The sheriff’s department was able to work with the Crystal Springs Police in this case. Crystal Springs Police Chief Chris Palmer said they made some calls and Wade decided to turn himself in.

He will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident.