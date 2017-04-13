MDOC lifts lockdown for some Parchman units

SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Department of Corrections has lifted the lockdown for some units at the Parchman prison.

Inmate movement and privileges are no longer limited in the following areas at Parchman:

  • Unit 31
  • Buildings:29A, 29B, 29E, 29F, 29G and 29H.
  • Zones: 25C&D, 29K B, 30B A, 30C A

