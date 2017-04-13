Neighbors complain about road conditions on Tyrone Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A road is falling apart for one Jackson neighborhood after it was just fixed a couple of months ago.

Neighbors have complained about Tyrone Drive.

Some residents tell WJTV that the road started leaking water. Before this, it was covered in potholes and hard to drive on.

They say they have contacted the city about it, but no one has gotten back to them.

We got a brand new street, and then we didn’t repave the pipes, and I have to do it all over again,” said Ray Lewis. Lewis said he’s reached out to the city about the issue.

WJTV also reached out to the city to see what is being done. We are waiting for a response.