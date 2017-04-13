Police: Man shoots brother in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) — Vicksburg Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

Vicksburg Police Captain Sandra Williams said a man allegedly shot his brother in the back on Pearl Street.

Investigators are still on the scene of the incident.

Police identified the suspect as Charles Brooks. They said he turned himself in.

Other details about the incident are unknown at this time. WJTV will provide updates as we get them.

