Pregnant woman uses social media to find paramedics that helped her during crash

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An expecting mom took to social media to find the paramedic team who helped her after she got into a crash last month.



WJTV was able to find the team and bring them together so the mom could simply say thank you.

“My biggest fear is that something had happened to the baby,” said Destiny York, who was on her way home from shopping for her unborn son when she got in a bad crash on Lakeland Drive.

“The lady in front of me stopped pretty abruptly,” she said. “I slammed on the breaks and tried to stop before I hit her, but it was just too late.”

She suffered minor injuries, including bruises on her belly.

“Trying to stay calm in an accident alone is difficult, let alone the thought of your unborn child and something happening to the baby,” she said.

Destiny says she’s grateful for the paramedic that helped keep her calm while driving to the hospital. She posted a message on Facebook to find him, so she could say thank you.

“I feel like he went above and beyond and I wanted to express how grateful I am for him to have done that.”

WJTV reached out to AMR and found the paramedic team who helped Destiny, and brought them together for a rescue reunion.

“It was nice to know that they remembered me even though they see so many people,” she said.

“You look at it sometimes as just a job, and I’m out here doing this,” said Jim Brown, a paramedic for AMR. “But when somebody thanks you for what you did, then you really know that you did the right thing.”

Destiny says the baby is doing fine after the crash. He is expected to be here at the beginning of May.