JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A Jackson police officer is accused of sexual assault.

Chief Lee Vance said they received a complaint Wednesday about the allegations.

The officer’s name is not being released.

Chief Vance said they are in the process of searching for the facts. The sex crime unit is handling the investigation.

We’re told the officer is still patrolling. He’s not been charged with a crime at this time.

WJTV will provide updates to this story as more details become available.