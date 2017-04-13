She’s only 5, but Beckham daughter gets brand protection

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE PHOTO - David Beckham, upper left, stands with his children Cruz, left, Harper, bottom, and Romeo before the Unicef Match for Children charity football match between a Great Britain and Ireland team and a Rest of the World team at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2015. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LONDON (AP) – Harper Beckham is only 5 years old, but her famous mother already is taking steps to protect her brand.

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham has registered daughter Harper’s name with intellectual property authorities in Britain and Europe.

That will make it easier for Harper to market items in her own name and also offer her legal protections if she goes into show business.

The application filed in December names Victoria Beckham as the holder of the rights as parent and guardian.

The three sons of Victoria and soccer star David Beckham – Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz – also have their names protected by earlier filings.

The Beckhams have amassed considerable wealth through Victoria’s music and David’s soccer career.

Victoria Beckham has since launched a popular fashion label.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s