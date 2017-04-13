Students concerned about security after fight at Alcorn State University

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) — A fight caught on video at Alcorn State University is making rounds on social media.

The video appears to show dozens of students throwing punches, with no security in sight.

Alcorn students tell WJTV that some football team are in the video, that was taken on Monday. The sports information director did not confirm that. Students say they are worried about security.

“I think security should have ended it right there in the café and whoever was involved basically escort them out, or escort them away. I don’t believe security was up to par on that situation,” one student said.

Alcorn administrators released this statement about the incident:

Alcorn State University is aware of an incident involving students on Monday, April 10. Maintaining a safe and secure campus community is the institution’s top priority. Campus Police investigates all instances of student misconduct thoroughly and appropriate disciplinary actions are implemented in accordance with Alcorn’s Student Code of Conduct.

Charges have been filed at Claiborne County Justice Court by some of the students involved in this fight.