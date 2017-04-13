Students interact with robot at C Spire C-3 event

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — At C Spire’s C-3 event in Ridgeland, students from 15 different public and private high schools got the chance to interact with Pepper, the humanoid robot.

Pepper stands at 4-feet-tall with a tablet for a chest. Developed by tech company Softbank, he moves his hands, blinks his eyes, even dances.

He can be programmed to answer your questions. He’s being used across North America to interact with customers.

“We think the students that are here coding today in the challenge are the future developers that will be part of making Pepper really great technology for businesses like retail, healthcare, hospitality, etc.,” said Brian Shulman, of Softbank.

Students from 15 public and private high schools in Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties competed for up to $24,000 in cash scholarships and other tech-related prizes.

The competition was a series of races, with students figuring out how to make their car go faster using codes. LaDarrius Hughes was on one of the winning teams.

“My first goal is to go to college, get a degree in programming and own my own business being a video game programmer,” he said. Hughes attends Velma Jackson High.

Event organizers say workers with a background in Computer Science are in high demand and short supply.

“In the state of Mississippi and across the nation there’s a shortage, a growing shortage, of skilled developers to develop software to meet business needs,” said Carla Lewis of C Spire.

The salary is about $69,000, which is nearly double the statewide average.