Ten pounds of marijuana seized in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – About ten pounds of medical-grade marijuana is off the streets following a joint investigation by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

According to a written release from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Group the marijuana is originally from California and has a street value of $91.520.

The release reads as follows:

“Agents arrested Phuong Dinh Tran leaving…Pecan Way in Natchez, MS with the marijuana and then executed a search warrant at (the residence) and Tran’s residence… During the execution of the search warrants, agents recovered evidence of marijuana being shipped into Adams County from California and money being wired back to California. A vehicle and $4,194.00 in cash was seized from Tran. There was also evidence that led agents to (Woodville Drive) where a small amount of marijuana located.”

Tran was arrested and faces drug trafficking charges and violating a church zone because the scene with within 1,500 feet of the Highland Baptist Church.

Officials say they have executed six search warrants in four days in Adams County, seizing a total of 32 pounds of medical-grade marijuana with a combined street value of $347,945.

Drug investigations, including the latest, are continuing.