TRAFFIC: 3-Vehicle crash outside of Clinton on Natchez Trace

HINDS COUNTY, Mississippi (WJTV) – Traffic delays are reported following a crash involving several vehicles just outside of Clinton, Mississippi near the Natchez Trace at Highway 49. The Clinton Fire Department is responding to the scene.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

The extent of possible injuries is unknown at this time. More information and traffic updates will be provided as soon as they are available.

Continuing coverage of this and other stories may be found at: WJTV.com.

You can also get breaking news and weather alerts by downloading the WJTV News and Weather Apps for your phone and all of your mobile devices.