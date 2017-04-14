Community upset Amite County High School football coach let go

WJTV Published:

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Amite County school leaders say they will not bring back a popular football coach.

Members of the community piled into the school board meeting to show support for Coach Sedrick Cain.

He’s the former Amite County High School Coach. Even though he has many supporters, school leaders still say they will not bring him back.

“The reasons behind it, I am not going to say, as to why they did not want to bring him back because of some because of some maybe rather personal,” Superintendent Scotty Whittington said.

“The superintendent is listening to those principals,” said “Louis Green, who goes to every football game. “They got a beef against him because he is not a yes man.”

Members of the community say they will continue to fight to bring back Cain.

