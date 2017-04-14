Dept. of Education investigating Amite County School District

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Department of Education is investigating the Amite County School District.

A mom says her high school daughter is getting bullied because she is gay. Now she is begging the district for help.

“Our school district has failed me,” said Barbara Brown said. “I feel like they have failed me greatly in their efforts to make sure that my daughter has a safe and productive learning environment.”

“From the investigating we did we could find no sexual harassment,” said Amite County Superintendent Scotty Whittington said. “But now is there a case where some children said somethings kind of out of line to the child, I’m sure they did.”

WJTV will continue to follow this story and provide updates as we get them.

