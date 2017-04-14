Fire truck, vehicles burglariezed at Reservoir Fire Station; 1 arrested

Published:
Allen Burleigh (Photo: Rankin County Sheriff's Department)

 

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — One person is jailed for allegedly breaking into vehicles at the Reservoir Fire Station.

Deputies went to the fire station on Spillway Road around 7 a.m. to investigate the burglaries.

They said four personal vehicles belonging to firefighters and a fire department vehicle were burglarized.

The items noted as missing were sunglasses, gas can, medication and a stainless steel coffee mug.

Authorities said in August; there were two commercial burglaries at the Reservoir Library, which is located in the front portion of the fire station. 23-year-old Allen Burleigh was arrested for those crimes.

The investigator who was familiar with that case decided to question Burleigh in connection with the new burglaries. Deputies said they found some of the items stolen out of the cars at the fire station in Burleigh’s vehicle in plain sight.

Burleigh will face charges of petit larceny, one count of commercial burglary, and one count of vehicle burglary.

 

